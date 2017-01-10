Lawyers defend Park's actions in 2014 ferry disaster

President Park Geun-hye's lawyers set out to defend her actions during a 2014 ferry disaster Tuesday as the Constitutional Court opened its third hearing on her impeachment.

Park was impeached by parliament last month over a corruption scandal and allegations that she neglected her duty during the sinking that killed more than 300 people in April 2014.

(Yonhap) "(Park) received numerous phone calls from the chief of the National Security Office and gave orders," Lee Joong-hwan, a lawyer representing Park, told reporters on the margins of the hearing.

"She took appropriate steps," he said.