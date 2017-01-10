Main opposition seeks to adopt manual counting in elections

A lawmaker from South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party said Tuesday he will propose a bill to adopt a manual counting system for national elections, adding the existing electronic method is vulnerable to tampering.

Rep. Song Young-gil said the revision is needed to improve the transparency of the national elections.

South Korea currently sets up 13,000 polling places throughout the country, with the ballots being collected and sent to 252 counting centers, where votes are counted automatically.

Song said the votes should be counted at the polling places immediately instead of being sent to counting centers, as there could be possible tampering during delivery procedures.

Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung, also a Democratic member, echoed the view, claiming that President Park Geun-hye was elected through a rigged election.