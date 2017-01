South Korea's Cabinet is set to approve a plan to confer one of the highest orders of merit on former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon for his contribution to enhancing national stature, officials said Tuesday.

Ban, who is set to return to his home country Thursday after serving as the UN helmsman for a decade, is to receive the Order of Mugunghwa, a national merit named after the Rose of Sharon, Korea's national flower.

(Yonhap) The decision is set to be approved during a Cabinet meeting headed by Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn.

A total of 12 figures will receive merits, including Ban. (Yonhap)