Samsung SDI to produce fast-charging battery for 500km mileage

Samsung SDI unveiled on Monday a new battery cell that will charge electric vehicles faster at this year’s Detroit auto show.The battery maker said its new battery cell, which should be mass produced by 2021, will enable EVs to run up to 500 kilometers with just 20 minutes of charging.When produced, the new battery will offer the longest mileage for electric cars, the company said. Tesla’s Model S, which currently offers the longest mileage, runs up to 209 kilometers after charging for 20 minutes.“The fast charging will mitigate drivers’ concern of running out of power -- a key limitation of EVs,” Samsung SDI’s official said.Samsung SDI also unveiled its new “integrated battery module” at the latest auto show. Battery module is a frame for a certain number of cells to protect the cells from outside shock, heat and vibration.The new module can secure up to 24 cells compared to the conventional module which holds 12 cells, offering more space and higher performance for EVs.The integrated battery module will address challenges of electric vehicles such as mileage, production efficiency and drivers’ convenience, according to Samsung SDI.“We will lead the next-generation battery technology for EVs to be popularized in the global market including North America,” said Chung Se-woong, head of Samsung SDI‘s mid-to-large battery business division.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)