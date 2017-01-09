Front-runner Moon widens gap with Ban in polls

Presidential poll front-runner Moon Jae-in of the main opposition Democratic Party widened his gap with former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, a survey showed Monday.

Moon posted an approval rating of 26.8 percent last week, up 3.8 percentage points from previous week, according to a survey by Real Meter. Ban's support dropped 2 percentage points to 21.5 percent.

The survey was conducted on 2,525 adults between Monday and Friday with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Moon Jae-in speaks at a town hall meeting (Yonhap) Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung affiliated with the opposition party came in third with 12 percent, trailed by Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party with 6.5 percent.

By party, the Democratic Party stood as the most-favored party with 38.9 percent, outpacing the ruling Saenuri Party which got

15.5 percent.

The People's Party and the Justice Party posted 11.7 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively. The tentatively-named Righteous Party, a splinter group from the Saenuri Party, was not included in the poll. (Yonhap)