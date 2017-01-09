2 dead after motel under construction collapses in Seoul

The body of a worker trapped under rubble after a building undergoing demolition work collapsed was found Monday, raising the death toll to two, rescuers said.

The motel in central Seoul collapsed Saturday, while workers were dismantling it. Two workers sustained minor injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, and two others were buried.

Rescue units continue searching for the trapped workers under rubble (Yonhap) One of the trapped workers, identified only by his last name Cho, 49, was found dead at around 2:30 a.m. The other, surnamed Kim, 61, was found dead the previous day.

The demolition work, which began in October, was to be completed next month, with a plan to build a new tourist hotel on the site. (Yonhap)