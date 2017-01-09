Righteous Party says main opposition attack on Ban 'excessive'

The Righteous Party, which broke away from the ruling party last month, said Monday the main opposition's criticism against the foreign ministry's plan to welcome former UN head Ban Ki-moon's return home with a formal event is excessive.

The main opposition Democratic Party said earlier it is controversial for the foreign ministry to hold an official ceremony to greet Ban's return home, adding the act can be seen as interfering in a presidential election.

The newly established Righteous Party holds a plenary session on Monday (Yonhap) Ban has been leading opinion polls among conservative candidates for the next presidential election, although he has been trailing Moon Jae-in, a liberal contender who formerly headed the main opposition.

"If (the main opposition) is to criticize Ban, it should focus on his activities during his term as UN secretary-general," said Rep. Joo Ho-young, the floor leader of the planned party, formerly called the New Conservative Party for Reform.

Joo said previous UN leaders were all accorded appropriate ceremonies that reflected protocol upon returning home.

"(The main opposition) will face the public's glare if it acts as if Moon already became the president," Joo added.

After serving two terms at the United Nations, Ban plans to return home on Thursday. Although the former UN head never expressed a clear stance on his potential presidency bid, local parties, including the new Righteous Party and the minor People's Party, have been seeking to invite Ban to join them. (Yonhap)