January sees flood of new K-pop artists

INA, a KBS “Gag Concert” comedian, released her first digital single “Rainbow” on Tuesday. This was followed by TopSecret, a seven-member group, which released its mini album “Time‘s Up” on Wednesday. Multinational 12-member group Varsity became the first group to debut this year, releasing its single album “ROUND ONE” on Thursday.
|(PLEDIS Ent./WM Ent./Happy Face Ent.)
This week, Dreamcatcher will drop its debut single “Nightmare” along with its music video on Friday. The group’s teaser images and trailer of the title track “Chase Me” were released earlier in the month.
Meanwhile, siblings of current K-pop stars will soon take to the stage as well. Baro from B1A4 will see his sister debut as a solo singer with “I” on Wednesday.
|(Maroo Ent./Yama&Hotchicks Ent.)
SEEART, an eight-member girl group, was produced by choreographer Bae Yoon-jung who appeared on Mnet’s “Produce 101.” The group is preparing to go on stage sometime this month.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)