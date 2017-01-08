January sees flood of new K-pop artists

(PLEDIS Ent./WM Ent./Happy Face Ent.)

(Maroo Ent./Yama&Hotchicks Ent.)

The K-pop scene is set for a competitive year with numerous newcomers debuting this month and more planning to follow suit throughout the year.INA, a KBS “Gag Concert” comedian, released her first digital single “Rainbow” on Tuesday. This was followed by TopSecret, a seven-member group, which released its mini album “Time‘s Up” on Wednesday. Multinational 12-member group Varsity became the first group to debut this year, releasing its single album “ROUND ONE” on Thursday.A group that has yet to make an official debut, PRISTIN, previously known as PLEDIS Girlz, held a semi-final debut stage on Friday.This week, Dreamcatcher will drop its debut single “Nightmare” along with its music video on Friday. The group’s teaser images and trailer of the title track “Chase Me” were released earlier in the month.Meanwhile, siblings of current K-pop stars will soon take to the stage as well. Baro from B1A4 will see his sister debut as a solo singer with “I” on Wednesday.The six-member teenage group BONUSbaby is slated to debut later this month. As two of its members are sisters of well-known celebrities -- singer Kim Jong-kook and actor Ha Seok-jin -- the group has already gained some popularity.SEEART, an eight-member girl group, was produced by choreographer Bae Yoon-jung who appeared on Mnet’s “Produce 101.” The group is preparing to go on stage sometime this month.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)