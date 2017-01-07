Discount store chains raise egg prices again amid bird flu outbreak

South Korea's major discount store chains have again raised the prices of eggs as the nation is struggling to contain its worst outbreak of bird flu, according to company officials on Saturday.



Eggs have been in short supply after the country culled a record 30 million poultry following the first confirmation on Nov. 18 last year.



Starting Saturday, Homeplus raised the retail price of 30 eggs by 9.6 percent to 7,990 won ($6.67) at its 142 stores. Homeplus has increased the egg prices five times in a month and the retail prices have jumped 31.4 percent over the month.



The latest price hike by Homeplus came a day after its bigger rival Emart increased the price of 30 eggs by 8.6 percent to 7,580 won.



Company officials expected prices of eggs to go up again ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday later this month. (Yonhap)