S. Korea's top security official to visit US

South Korea's top presidential security advisor will visit the United States next week to meet officials of the incoming administration to discuss a range of security issues, including North Korea's nuclear threats, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.

Kim Kwan-jin, the chief of the National Security Office under the presidential office, will visit the US from Sunday through Wednesday.

Kim Kwan-jin, Chief of the National Security Office (Yonhap) His trip has been arranged amid a flurry of diplomatic efforts by Seoul to strengthen diplomatic, security and economic ties with the Republican Donald Trump administration slated to take office on Jan. 20.

"Kim plans to have consultations to reaffirm the shared understanding about the importance of developing the robust South Korea-US alliance and continue close bilateral cooperation regarding North Korea based on the shared view about the seriousness and urgency of the North's nuclear issue," Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release. (Yonhap)