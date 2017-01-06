S. Korea's top security official to visit US

South Korea's top presidential security advisor will visit the United States next week to meet officials of the incoming administration to discuss a range of security issues, including North Korea's nuclear threats, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.
Kim Kwan-jin, the chief of the National Security Office under the presidential office, will visit the US from Sunday through Wednesday.
His trip has been arranged amid a flurry of diplomatic efforts by Seoul to strengthen diplomatic, security and economic ties with the Republican Donald Trump administration slated to take office on Jan. 20.
Kim Kwan-jin, Chief of the National Security Office (Yonhap)
"Kim plans to have consultations to reaffirm the shared understanding about the importance of developing the robust South Korea-US alliance and continue close bilateral cooperation regarding North Korea based on the shared view about the seriousness and urgency of the North's nuclear issue," Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release. (Yonhap)