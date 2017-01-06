S. Korea sees no imminent signs of N. Korea's provocations

South Korea said Friday there are no imminent signs of provocations by North Korea ahead of its leader Kim Jong-un's birthday.

The North has a track record of carrying out provocative moves to mark its key anniversaries. Kim's birthday falls on Sunday this year. In 2016, Pyongyang conducted its fourth nuclear test on Jan. 6. It also carried out its fifth nuclear test on Sept. 9 to mark the 68th anniversary of the establishment of its regime.

Kim Il-sung Square in the Central District of Pyongyang, North Korea (Yonhap) The Unification Ministry, which is in charge of inter-Korean affairs, said it has yet to detect any unusual military moves in the North.

The defense ministry also said there are no specific signs that the North is planning something, although officials here said they are keeping close tabs on the reclusive country.