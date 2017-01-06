(CES) Toyota unveils ‘Concept-I’ self-driving vehicle

Toyota unveils its Concept-i, an autonomous self-driving vehicle being displayed at the company’s booth at the Consumer Electronics Show 2017 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Yonhap)

Toyota unveiled Concept-i, an autonomous self-diving vehicle, at the Consumer Electronics Show 2017 in Las Vegas on Thursday.A breakthrough vehicle designed to learn about its driver, Toyota’s Concept-i looks like something from the distant future. It has been dubbed a car for 2030.At the center of the vehicle’s core functions is its new artificial intelligence feature, called “Yui.” Its main purpose is to learn about its owner’s habits and adjust its functions to provide the driver with the best possible driving experience. The AI is said to be able to monitor the driver’s attention and emotions, taking control, if necessary.While still allowing drivers the option to operate the vehicle, the futuristic car offers a “chauffeur mode” for those who do not wish to drive manually. Yui not only possesses the function to greet drivers or passengers approaching the car, but it can also notify other drivers about oncoming hazards and road conditions.Rivaling the Concept-i is Hyundai’s autonomous vehicle Ioniq. Stripped of the Concept-i’s bells and whistles and futuristic design, the Ioniq is marketed as an affordable driverless car.During a press conference at CES on Wednesday, Hyundai Motor Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun pledged the carmaker would have the capabilities to mass-produce eco-friendly, self-driving cars by 2020.CES is the world’s largest annual consumer technology trade show and features 3,800 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 165,000 attendees.By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)