Probe closes in on alleged bribery involving Park, Samsung

The investigation team grilled Lim Dai-ki, the CEO of the Cheil Industries, to look into whether the advertising firm sponsored Park’s longtime confidante Choi Soon-sil in return for favors to help the merger of Samsung Group’s two affiliates.
Lim is the second high-ranking official from Samsung to be called in for questioning. Late last month, the counsel team brought in Kim Jae-yeol, the president of Samsung Sports Business of Cheil Industries. More key Samsung officials, possibly including Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, are expected to be brought in for questioning in the coming days.
|Lim Dai-ki, CEO of Samsung affiliate Cheil Industries, passes through a press line while entering the independent counsel office building Friday to face questioning on the alleged ties between the president’s confidante Choi Soon-sil and Samsung Group (Yonhap)
The special counsel team suspects Samsung of offering financial support to the sports center, nonprofit foundations Choi controlled and Choi’s equestrian daughter Chung Yoo-ra in return for favors.
It suspects that Park exerted influence over the state-run National Pension Service, a major Samsung shareholder, to back the group’s plan to merge Cheil Industries and Samsung C&T. The deal was seen as a crucial step to ensure the smooth transfer of leadership from Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee to his son Lee Jae-yong.
Moon Hyung-pyo, chief of NPS, admitted during the counsel team’s questioning that President Park was behind the merger deal. Moon was arrested over allegations that he pressured the NPS to approve the merger when he was the health and welfare minister in July 2015.
Samsung Group has been at the center of the corruption scandal. While funding and chairing the Korea Equestrian Federation, it allegedly pledged 22 billion won to purchase horses and cover training fees for Choi’s equestrian daughter. It also contributed 20.4 billion won to foundations controlled by Choi, the biggest amount among conglomerates.
Its Vice Chairman Lee said during a parliamentary inquiry into the scandal last month that the company felt pressured to make donations to the K-Sports and Mir foundations. It flatly denied seeking any favors in return.
Chung, a 19-year-old dressage player, is suspected of receiving special treatment in the education and sports circles due to her mother’s close ties to the president. An investigation into the irregularities led to the cancellation of her acceptance into Ewha Womans University and graduation from Chungdam High School.
She is in detention in Denmark after being arrested there for overstaying her visa Sunday. She will remain in custody there until Jan. 30. Korean authorities are taking steps to extradite Chung to Korea.
The special counsel team said it will also file a complaint against officials from Ewha Womans University, including its former President Choi Kyung-hee, for making false testimonies during a parliamentary inquiry looking into the scandal in December.
During the inquiry session, the officials denied being close to Choi Soon-sil and being involved in giving special treatment to Chung. But the investigation found that the Ewha president and Choi were closely involved in the matter.
