(CES) Mayfield Robotics presents home robot ‘Kuri’

The Korea Herald > National > Politics

Park loyalists insist on remaining against purge threat

kh close

 

Published : 2017-01-06 15:43
Updated : 2017-01-06 16:03

An internal feud within the nation’s ruling Saenuri Party deepened Friday, as loyalists to the president insisted on remaining in the party, clashing with the new interim chief’s attempt at a shake-up in the wake of the scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.

A staunch Park loyalist and one of the longest-serving members, Rep. Suh Chung-won gestured at retaining his membership, while In Myung-jin of the party’s emergency committee pushed to hold a national standing committee so as to strengthen his position in the party.

The ruling Saenuri Party’s interim leader In Myung-jin enters a press room in the party’s headquarters building Friday (Yonhap)
After some 30 non-Park lawmakers defected to create a new conservative party last week, In insisted that pro-Park figures should leave the party by this week to allow it to cut off ties with the president and start afresh.

His ultimatum earlier pushed former party Chairman Rep. Lee Jung-hyun, another ranking pro-Park figure, to leave the party in the hope that this would settle the dispute.

But despite Lee’s defection, Suh and In continued to clash, with Suh calling In a dictator, and In firing back by comparing Saenuri to a “church with Suh as a deacon.”

Speculations have been rampant that In was considering a compulsory membership suspension of Suh, as well as another pro-Park member Rep. Choi Kyung-hwan, but floor leader Rep. Chung Woo-taik claimed the rumors to be groundless.

Meanwhile, around 30 Park loyalists gave carte blanche to the party Thursday, requesting In to determine their fate.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, In’s national standing committee is facing difficulties to fill a quorum of 27, showing a delay of an hour from the scheduled time.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]