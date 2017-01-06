Park loyalists insist on remaining against purge threat

A staunch Park loyalist and one of the longest-serving members, Rep. Suh Chung-won gestured at retaining his membership, while In Myung-jin of the party’s emergency committee pushed to hold a national standing committee so as to strengthen his position in the party.
|The ruling Saenuri Party’s interim leader In Myung-jin enters a press room in the party’s headquarters building Friday (Yonhap)
His ultimatum earlier pushed former party Chairman Rep. Lee Jung-hyun, another ranking pro-Park figure, to leave the party in the hope that this would settle the dispute.
But despite Lee’s defection, Suh and In continued to clash, with Suh calling In a dictator, and In firing back by comparing Saenuri to a “church with Suh as a deacon.”
Speculations have been rampant that In was considering a compulsory membership suspension of Suh, as well as another pro-Park member Rep. Choi Kyung-hwan, but floor leader Rep. Chung Woo-taik claimed the rumors to be groundless.
Meanwhile, around 30 Park loyalists gave carte blanche to the party Thursday, requesting In to determine their fate.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, In’s national standing committee is facing difficulties to fill a quorum of 27, showing a delay of an hour from the scheduled time.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)