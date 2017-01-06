(CES) Mayfield Robotics presents home robot ‘Kuri’

N. Korea completes dock for construction of 10,000-ton sub

Published : 2017-01-06 15:10
Updated : 2017-01-06 15:10

North Korea recently completed a large dock capable of building 10,000-ton-class submarines in a shipyard in Sinpo, South Hamkyong Province, a US broadcaster, monitored in Seoul, reported Friday.

 

"In accordance with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's instruction to build a 10,000-ton sub in 2014, the existing dock in Sinpo was expanded of late," Radio Free Asia said, citing a North Korean source.

 

The shipbuilding dock is 180 meters long and 25 meters wide, the source said.

 

A satellite image of a shipbuilding dock in North Korea (Yonhap)
Experienced engineers and technicians working at a shipyard in Chongjin, North Hamkyong Province, along with their family members, also have moved to Sinpo to build submarines, according to the source.

 

Apart from that, two 3,000-ton-class subs are currently under construction at the shipyards in Sinpo and Chongjin, the source said. (Yonhap)

