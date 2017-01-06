Ministry scales down projects associated with Choi

The South Korean government appeared Friday to sweep out traces of scandal-ridden presidential confidante Choi Soon-sil, cutting projects tied up in allegations of her corruption.



Cultural Prosperity Policy and Creative Korea, two of the key policies steered by the Park Geun-hye administration, were nowhere to be found in the annual report the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism submitted to acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn.



The former, a flagship project aiming to promote the production and consumption of cultural contents, had been embroiled in the Choi scandal, due to an allegation the presidential aide had peddled influence in the related industries for personal benefits.



The scandal, currently under investigation, has led to the arrest of a number of key former presidential officials and personal acquaintances of the president, including Choi. It even led to the impeachment of President Park who, upon the Constitutional Court's decision, may be driven out of her elected position.



“The term Culture Prosperity, despite its positive connotation, has come to be associated with various suspicions,” said Vice Culture Minister Yoo Dong-hun.



“We feel that the given term could be substituted for other expressions.”





Vice Culture Minister Yoo Dong-hun answers reporters’ questions at a briefing on the ministry’s annual business report held at the Seoul Government Complex on Friday (Yonhap)