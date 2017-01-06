Lim Chang-jung ties knot for second time

Lim Chang-jung (NH Entertainment Media Group)

Singer Lim Chang-jung on Friday tied the knot with a woman 18 years his junior and pregnant with his child.Their wide age gap inevitably drew criticism, in a country where May-December relationships are still largely uncommon.Now declared husband and wife, Lim’s bride is five months pregnant and due in May.Their wedding was a quiet one, held privately at The Raum wedding hall in Gangnam in the presence of only the couple’s close friends and family.Lim first went public with his relationship in September with the release of his hit song, “The Love I Committed.” He then announced his plans to marry the woman in November, calling her “the person who has stayed by my side during crucial times and cared for my scars without prejudice.”The two met through a mutual friend in May 2015. Lim was on a career hiatus when he met the yoga instructor.Four months after meeting her, in September 2015, Lim released his first song in a while, titled “Love Again.”Both written and composed by Lim, “Love Again” and “The Love I Committed” shot straight to the top of the local music charts upon their release.Lim, 44, has three children with his ex-wife, Kim Hyun-joo, a former pro golfer. They were married for seven years but parted in 2013 due to “differences in personality.”By Lim Jeong-yeo