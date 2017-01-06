AOA album gets lukewarm reception

AOA made its stage comeback Thursday at cable channel M.net’s M Countdown, but the group’s new album was met with a lukewarm response on Korean music charts.



As of Friday, four days after the release of the album “Angel’s Knock,” the seven-member group’s lead song “Excuse Me” ranked No. 68 on the Melon chart and was pushed out of the M.net and Genie charts. It barely made it to the top 100 of the chart by Naver, a Korean web portal operator.





AOA (FNC Entertainment)

This marked a stark contrast to powerhouses such as Big Bang, whose new release “FXXK IT” clinched the No. 2 spot on the Genie and Melon charts.“We knew that many singers would be releasing their new songs to coincide with our own release, so we’ve decided the song’s rankings won’t be our primary concern. It’s the first time the group will be performing with double lead tracks, and we seek to show (the fans) our versatility,” AOA’s ChoA told reporters.The members of the girl group went through ups and downs last year, including Seolhyun acknowledging a romantic relationship with rapper Zico -- they have since broken up -- and controversy over Jimin’s apparent lack of historical knowledge.Despite the waning popularity of its songs, the group ranked fourth in terms of the most frequently searched word on the Genie website. The music videos for lead tracks “Excuse Me” and “Bing Bing” were the two most popular videos of the day, according to M.net.By Yoon Min-sik