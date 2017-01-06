N. Korea’s daily food ration falls far short of UN-recommended amount last year

North Korea’s average per-capita daily food ration last year posted just over half of the amount that the United Nations recommends as minimum daily requirements, a US broadcaster, monitored here, reported Friday.

The socialist government provided 354 grams of food per person a day on average last year, just 59 percent of the UN-recommended 600 grams, the Voice of America said, citing data from the World Food Program and Food and Agriculture Organization.

The 2016 figure was up about 5 percent from 335 grams the previous year, but fell far short of 573 grams which the North Korean authorities aim to supply, the broadcaster said. It added that the comparable food ration over the past five years since Kim Jong-un took power in 2012 was 345 grams.