[Travel Bits] Festivals around Korea

The annual Boseong Green Tea Plantation Light Festival has kicked off its celebrations this year, lighting up the country’s famed green tea fields in Boseong-gun, South Jeolla Province.There are various attractions, such as the Korea Tea Culture Park’s Galaxy Tunnel, the colorful Tea Plantation Wave of Lights, Light Valley of Hope, Korea Tea Museum’s Light Plaza, Wishing Tree, along with photo spots.The festivities will also extend to the nearby Yulpo Beach, which will have attractions such as its Love Maze Alley and Romantic Street.For more information, call (061) 850-5211.Everland’s Romantic Illumination festival is continuing its celebrations until March 1 with beautiful and enchanting light installations.The festival features the Four Seasons Garden with its Winter Animal Garden that has life-sized figures of 108 animals across 15 different species.The Winter Animal Garden has been transformed into a Starlight Zoo with illuminated animals, including penguins, leopards, reindeer and five-meter tall giraffes.In addition, the amusement park’s garden has the emerald green arborvitae, golden arborvitae, junipers and 100 other evergreen trees, along with more than 1,000 shrubs.For more information, visit www.everland.com.The biggest festival of lights in Korea has kick-started its holiday festivities, welcoming visitors of all ages for a nighttime visit to one of the most famed gardens in the nation. The Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gyeonggi Province will be illuminated by 30,000 lights every night until March 26.Colorful lights will adorn trees throughout the tourist hotspot’s main gardens including the Hakyung Garden, Hometown House Garden, Bonsai Garden, Moonlight Garden, Sky Path and Garden of Eden.The Garden of Morning Calm is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and on Sundays, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and national holidays. The festival’s winter lights will be turned on at 6 p.m.For more information, morningcalm2.cafe24.com.The Little Prince Lighting Festival of Petite France in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province is being held throughout the Petite France Park, with illuminated landscapes at nighttime.Buildings and streets as well as Christmas trees have been decorated. There are also events such as puppet performances, magic performances and plaster art experiences.Operating hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and admission fees are 8,000 won for adults, 6,000 won for middle and high school students and 5,000 won for children. Visitors can take an intercity bus from Dong Seoul Bus Terminal or Sangbong Bus Terminal to Cheongpyeong Terminal, and then transfer to a bus bound for Goseong-ri or take the Gapyeong City Tour Bus to Petite France.For more information, visit www.pfcamp.com.The miniature theme park Aiins World is hosting the second season of its World Nightview Fantasy Lighting Festival.The festival will run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. from November to February, and from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. in March. The last admission is at 10:00 p.m. It is closed on rainy days.The admission fee is 16,000 won for adults and 13,000 won for children.Located in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, the theme park is accessible via the Samsan Gymnasium Station (Seoul, Subway Line No. 7) or buses No. 53, No. 59-1, or No. 558.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.