[Around the hotels] This week's promotions, packages

The Walkerhill hotel in Seoul is offering new food promotions throughout January.Guests can choose various menus priced at 54,000 won at restaurants Ondal, Geumryong, The Buffet, Clock 16, Myongwolgwan and Pizza Hill.They can also enjoy an overnight stay under three packages until Feb. 28 in the Douglas Room, Deluxe Room and Club Suite Room, which cost 150,000 won, 235,000 won and 295,000 won per night, respectively. A diary will be given to all guests and there will also be a raffle draw with prizes in mid-January. For information and reservation, call (02) 455-5000 or visit www.walkerhill.comThe Hyatt Regency Jeju is offering a Lunar New Year package, ideal for families with children. Many rooms offer views of the sea, and all rooms include access to the fitness center and indoor swimming pool. An exclusive year-of-the-rooster doll will be offered to all guests. The package that includes breakfast starts from 180,000 won per room, and the one that includes breakfast and dinner starts from 290,000 won per room.For information and reservation, call (064) 733-1234, or visit www. jeju.regency.hyatt.com.The Conrad Seoul is offering a winter package until March 31, which includes a one-night stay with a breakfast buffet. The package also includes a coloring book, pencils and a macaroon set.Guests have access to an indoor swimming pool filled with natural sunlight. The price starts from 360,000 won for two persons. For information and reservation, call (02) 6137-7777, or visit www.conradseoul.com.The Sheraton Seoul D Cube City hotel is offering a Lunar New Year package for those who stay between Jan. 26 and Feb. 2. Guests can enjoy a breakfast buffet at the restaurant Feast and discounts of up to 50 percent at hotel facilities. They also have access to the fitness center and swimming pool. The price starts from 230,000 won per room. For information and reservation, call (02) 2211-2100.The Grand Hyatt Seoul is offering gift sets comprised of food and drinks until Jan. 30, with reservation required three days prior.The packages come in four hampers, including a basket filled with olives, cheese and chocolate; three wine sets; a meat set of Australian prime ribs, sirloins and tenderloins; and a sausage and ham set.Gift certificates of 100,000 won and 300,000 won, which can be used at all of the five Hyatt hotels in Korea, are also available for sale. The price ranges from 100,000 won to 380,000 won. For information and reservation, call (02) 799-8167.