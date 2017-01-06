[Box Office] Latest movie releases

Mitsuha, a high school girl living in the Japanese town of Itomori, becomes restless from her quiet life in the country and prays to be born a boy in bustling Tokyo in her next life. Miraculously, she wakes up one day to find her body switched with that of Taki, a man working in the city. The two use the situation to change each other’s lives.Former scientist Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen) leads a peaceful life on a farm with his wife and daughter Jyn (Felicity Jones). His world comes crashing down when weapons developer Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) takes him from his family. Galen becomes the head engineer in the development of a deadly weapon for the Empire. Jyn, who has sided with a rebel alliance, sets out on a mission to prevent the Empire from gaining total power.Chairman Jin (Lee Byung-hun) is the head of a fraudulent financial organization that funnels astronomic sums of money by lobbying high-ranking public officials through a system developed by genius programmer Park Jang-goon (Kim Woo-bin). Prosecutor Kim Jae-myung (Gang Dong-won), who doggedly pursues them, is prepared to do anything to crack down on the head of the organization and its backers.Scrupulous pediatric surgeon Han Soo-hyun (Kim Yoon-seok) is transported back in time to meet his 20-something self (Byun Yo-han) when he swallows a mysterious vial of gold pills he received as a gift for curing a child in a remote African village. He tries to guide his younger self not to make the same mistakes, changing the course of his and his loved ones’ livesA 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits the western coastal town of Wolchon-ri, located adjacent to a nuclear power plant. The shake causes fissures in the plant’s pipes, exposing the surrounding areas to radiation. The government and the president (Kim Myoung-min) fumble with the crisis while the lives of the plant’s workers are in severe danger.