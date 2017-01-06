Wines with moderate tannins, umami flavors for a thrown-together soup

A refrigerator rich with odds and ends is the source for this soup, built on smoked turkey sausage, carrots, onion, tomatoes, pasta and edamame. (Chicago Tribune/TNS)

The peculiar title of this soup was born of its creation. Making soup from what you have on hand is an excellent way to use leftovers and also to build flavor from the good things you’ve been cooking. Some leftover edamame prompted the title, as it subs for the peas that might be more expected. One diner thought that weird, hence the name. But to us it’s just delicious. A wine with staying power completes the dinner.Combine 2 cans (395 grams each) low-sodium beef broth, 1 can (410 g) low-sodium diced tomatoes and 1 large clove garlic, crushed, in a saucepan over medium-high heat; heat to a boil. Add 198 g smoked turkey sausage, sliced in 13-millimeter pieces; 3 carrots, cut in 13-mm inch slices; 1 cup frozen edamame; 1/2 medium onion, chopped; and 1/2 cup orzo. Reduce heat to low; cook, stirring, until pasta is nearly done, about 10 minutes. Slice 1 small head radicchio into thin shreds. Stir into soup. Serve topped with shaved Parmesan. Makes: 4 servingsRecipe by Robin MatherThis dish is somewhat reminiscent of tortellini in brodo, a classic dish that traditionally gets paired with Lambrusco in and around Modena, Italy. It is common there for Lambrusco to be incorporated directly into the broth. As a wine accompaniment to drink with the dish, this Lambrusco’s slight spice and moderate tannins will play well with the flavors of the beef broth and smoked turkey sausage.The soup’s range of ingredients allows for a wine that straddles the red-white line, with mild tannins and just enough savory components to balance the smoky flavors, fat and protein. This beli pinot (pinot blanc) underwent extended skin contact to extract polyphenols not present in most white wines. The result is unexpected umami flavors in the wine, which will also pair well with the vegetables and pasta.The elevated floral notes that are derived from the gamay grape variety and its partial carbonic fermentation in this wine will add to the comforting and homey aroma of the soup. This is a dish you want to indulge in, without effort, and you don’t want to think too much about what you’re drinking with it. A graceful cru Beaujolais such as this one will help you do that.By Michael AustinChicago Tribune(Tribune Content Agency)