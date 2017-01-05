Hanwha chairman’s son accused of assaulting bar employees

Kim Dong-seon (right), the third son of Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn, is investigated by Gangnam Police. (Yonhap)

The third son of Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn is under investigation without detention for allegedly assaulting two bar employees Thursday, police said.Kim Dong-seon, 27, was arrested by police at the bar in southern Seoul at around 4:10 a.m., after beating the workers, whose identities were withheld, according to the Gangnam Police station.The younger Kim, who is a member of the group’s equestrian team and works at Hanwha Engineering & Construction Corp., is also suspected of destroying a patrol car while being escorted to the police station.The Hanwha boss’s second son -- Kim Dong-won -- has a record of getting involved in a bar fight, which led to a gang-like revenge attack on his attackers, led by his father in 2007. The chaebol tycoon received a suspended jail term for the incident.(From news reports)