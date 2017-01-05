[CES 2017] LG unveils OLED TV W in partnership with Dolby, Technicolor

LG Electronics' OLED TV W (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics revealed Thursday its most premium television brand OLED TV W, saving it for last at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.The Korean tech firm said it partnered with the US audio firm Dolby and US postproduction company Technicolor for the premium television to adopt the best definition, design and sound technologies.“LG’s OLED TV provides a perfect audio and video environment, like a theater, with Dolby’s sound and Technicolor’s color technology,” said Kwon Bong-suk, LG’s home entertainment chief, at the event.The OLED TV W features an ultrathin panel measuring just 2.57 millimeters and its organic light-emitting diode display produces natural-looking colors and true black without a backlight.LG said it partnered with Technicolor to accurately express the original intension of content creators. Technicolor has also selected LG OLED TVs as its exclusive reference monitors for its colorists working on Hollywood content.The premium TV also adopted, in a worldwide first, Dolby’s Atmos audio technology, which offers the ultimate cinema sound experience. The Atmos technology is a surround sound system that enables sound to be emitted from points in front, behind and above users, based on the movements and location of a subject on screen.For example, when an airplane is flying above an actor on screen, sounds is emitted from above users so they feel as if they are part of the action.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)