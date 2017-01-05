3 in 10 Seoulites say education level factor in discrimination

According to a poll conducted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s survey center Seoul Survey, 28.7 percent of some 47,000 respondents living in Seoul in 2015 said that they believe people judge and discriminate others based on education level.
|Graduates view a bulletin on job offers after attending a commencement ceremony at a university in Seoul(Yonhap)
Just 1 percent of the respondents answered region of birth and religion as discrimination factors.
By age group, teenagers and those in their 20s and 30s said people are discriminated against mostly due to their education level and appearance.
Those in 40s and 50s answered income level and occupation as discrimination factors.
Elderly age group, especially those in 50s and 60s, said that people are discriminated against based on age.
“The 2015 survey result was similar to those conducted in previous years, which underlines that people in Seoul consider one’s education and income level as an influential factor when judging others,” said Koo Hye-jin at Seoul Survey who participated in analyzing the statistics.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government has been publishing the Seoul Survey each year, which comprises of polls based on 217 social indicators including quality of life, social hierarchy structure, civic awareness, living pattern and sense of community.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)