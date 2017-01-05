Revision on election age uncertain as new party withdraws support

South Korean opposition parties' bid to lower the minimum voting age before the next presidential election faces hurdles as a planned conservative splinter party on Thursday withdrew its support for the proposal.



The opposition bloc, led by the Democratic Party, seeks to revise the election law to reduce the age limit by a year to 18, a move that polls indicate benefit liberals who are usually popular among young people.



Rep. Chung Woo-taik, the floor leader of Saenuri (left) and Rep. Woo Sang-ho, floor leader of the Democratic Party (center left) among others attend a seminar on electoral reform and constitutional amendment at the National Assembly (Yonhap) The steering committee for the New Conservative Party for Reform expressed its support for the change on Wednesday after a meeting to prepare for the new party's inception slated for late January.



But the group with 30 lawmakers abruptly changed its mind the following day in the face of protests from party ranks who did not attend the meeting.



"We will make a decision on the issue after further discussion," said Choung Byoung-guk, committee chairman, on Thursday.



The new party's support is vital for the revision, which requires at least 200 lawmakers to be proposed for a vote in the 300-member National Assembly.



The opposition parties fall short of that requirement with the Democratic Party, People's Party, and Justice Party holding only 121, 38, and six seats, respectively. The conservative ruling Saenuri Party pronounced its opposition to the revision.



If the age change is implemented, it would increase the number of eligible voters by some 610,000, which could play a decisive role in an expected tight election.



Moon Jae-in, former head of the Democratic Party and now its leading presidential hopeful, said 18-year-olds should be allowed to vote as they are obligated to serve in the military and pay taxes.



"While our youth's political awareness is the highest in the world, their rights are in the lowest level in the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development. It is shameful and regrettable," he said. (Yonhap)