South Korea‘s average temperature hit a record high last year due to climate change, which has also caused the world to see the highest-ever annual average temperatures, the weather agency said.The median temperature was 13.6 Celsius between January and November, 1.1 degrees higher than usual, the Korea Meteorological Administration said. The figure was the highest since 1973, when the country completed the establishment of 45 weather observation centers nationwide, the agency said.