Big Bang chosen among Forbes’ ‘30 Under 30’ musicians

The members were the only Koreans on the US economic magazine’s “30 Under 30 Music Class of 2017,” which was unveiled on the magazine‘s official website Tuesday.
|K-pop group Big Bang (YG Entertainment)
The list includes many of the singers, songwriters, managers and entrepreneurs revolutionizing the modern music business, such as the popular American R&B singer Gallant and rapper Logic.
Last year, the Korean act ranked No. 54 on the Forbes’ “Celebrity 100” list for earning $44 million last year, which is more than top US all-male groups like Maroon 5.
BIGBANG is scheduled to hold a concert at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Saturday and Sunday. (Yonhap)