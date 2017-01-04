Samsung, LG to spar over flagship televisions at CES 2017

(Samsung)

Korea’s two tech giants Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are slated to show off their latest television technologies at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, which opens Thursday.Samsung is touting its new quantum dot QLED TV series as the next big TV technology, ditching its super-ultra high-definition brand that it has used for the last two years.The move was viewed by industry watchers to take aim at its rival LG increasing market share in the premium TV market with organic light-emitting diode TVs. Samsung failed to mass produce OLED panels for TVs while LG succeeded with the development of white OLED technology.Samsung claims the flagship television express colors at different levels of brightness, offering higher color volume. Depending on brightness of the light, a leaf, for example, can be perceived as different colors from yellowish green to turquoise.The new lineup can also deliver peak luminance as high as 1,500 and 2,000 nits, emitting light closer to the nature, the company said. The nit is a unit of visible-light intensity, used to specify the brightness of display.Kim Hyun-suk, Samsung’s visual display chief, said at the preview event, “2017 will mark a major paradigm shift in the visual display industry, ushering in the era of QLED.”LG Electronics is also slated to showcase its advanced television with nano cell technology at the show to take aim at Samsung’s QLED TVs -- instead of pitching its most premium OLED TVs head-on with QLED TVs.LG announced its new super-ultra high-definition television, which offers more accurate colors as uniformly-sized particles of nano cells delicately adjust the wavelengths of colors.The technology also promises consistent colors and accuracy from any angle, the company said.“We aims to lead the world’s premium TV market with the matchless nano cell technology,” Kwon Bong-suk, LG’s home entertainment chief, said.Alongside the nano cell-based televisions, LG will also unveil its new signature OLED TV, which has received the CES Innovation Award in the video displays category for two straight years.The two Korean firms, Samsung and LG, have retained the largest share in the global TV market over the last four years. According to market research firm WitsView, Samsung and LG came in first and second with 19.8 percent and 12.4 percent market shares respectively in the third quarter of this year.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)