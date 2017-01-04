Samsung SDI to supply battery to Galaxy S8: reports

Samsung SDI is reportedly to continue supplying its battery for Samsung Electronics‘ upcoming flagship smartphone Galaxy S8, according to local news reports on Wednesday.
“Samsung Electronics has recently confirmed the battery supply for its premium smartphone Galaxy S8. Although it can diversify the supply channels in the future, it will use Samsung SDI’s batteries for the time being,” a local business newspaper Maeil Business reported, citing a source from a battery maker.
When Samsung first recalled the Galaxy Note 7 in September after a series of news reports about explosions, the company had blamed Samsung SDI and dropped the battery entirely from the replacements.
However, as explosion continued even from the replacements, Samsung discontinued the production of Note 7 and has been investigating the real causes.
The tech giant is slated to unveil the final analysis for the explosion in mid-January, reportedly making a conclusion that the explosion did not come from simple battery faults.
Industry sources have been suggesting that the explosion appears to be a result of too many parts placed in a confined space with unfit hardware design that blocked heat from releasing.
