[Newsmaker] Ban underlines communication ahead of presidential bid

The increasing frequency of his political remarks, as well as his impending homecoming, have been considered signals about the earlier-than-planned presidential race which is likely to take place within the first half of the year.
“The difficulties which South Korea is currently undergoing is largely attributable to the lack of communication,” Ban told Korean media correspondents upon leaving his official residence in New York on Tuesday, local time.
“What counts the most is to exchange opinions with a wide variety of people.”
His comment came in response to a question on whether he believes in the necessity of a broad political spectrum.
“As UN secretary-general, I have communicated with people regardless of their racial, religious and political spectrum,” he said, vowing to turn his experience and expertise into action once he returns to Korea.
|Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (Yonhap)
The potential presidential candidate also showed himself to be inclined toward a possible alliance with centrist political groups.
“I will first return back to Seoul, meet with people (in the political circle), listen to the public’s message, and then make a decision in due time,” he said.
So far, the reformist splinter group from the ruling conservative Saenuri Party and the runner-up centrist opposition People’s Party have signaled their potential partnership with Ban.
Despite the election drawing near, Ban continued to be reticent on his political road map.
“Now is not the time to speak of such things,” he answered, when asked whether he would join a party or create a whole new political entity.
There have been predictions that Ban is likely to distance himself from the divided Saenuri and scandal-ridden President Park Geun-hye, especially as the ex-UN official did not make a New Year’s greeting call to Park.
“I didn’t make the call because she is currently suspended upon impeachment,” he said, adding that he would make the call later if necessary.
Before the corruption scandal hit Park and Saenuri late last year, Ban was counted as an unrivaled potential presidential front-runner for Saenuri.
Despite Park’s impeachment putting him in an awkward position, the high-profile former diplomat is still considered a top-tier candidate. Public polls have showed him to be in a neck-and-neck race with opposition rival Moon Jae-in of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea.
During his last press event before leaving the UN official residence, Ban also said that he will arrive in South Korea at around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 via an Asiana Airlines flight.
“I will report to the people of my country how I feel about returning after successfully accomplishing my duties for the past 10 years,” he said.
Ban, who finished two consecutive terms as the UN’s top chief official Saturday, was initially due to arrive on Jan. 15 but moved the schedule ahead by a few days.
The accelerated timeline kindled rumors that the former UN chief official will hastily gear up for the presidential election.
Ban is considered to have effectively declared his presidential aspirations, when he said in a press conference with Korean reporters last month that he is ready to give everything to contribute to the development of the country.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)