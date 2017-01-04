UNSC website provides data on N. Korea's coal trade

The UN Security Council has begun providing information on member states’ imports of North Korean coal on its website in line with its latest sanctions on Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile programs.



The UNSC's sanctions committee has recently added a section to offer up-to-date data on North Korea's coal trade detailing member states' procurement volume and value. It also has a table showing the amount of coal that individual companies buy from the North both monthly and annually.



A screenshot of the United Nations Security Council website featuring procurement of DPRK coal by member states "This website is updated in real time upon receipt of reports by member states," it explained.



The addition is in line with a new set of sanctions that the UNSC adopted late last year following the North's nuclear test in September.



The centerpiece of the sanctions is significantly curtailing North Korea's coal exports -- its single biggest export item and source of hard currency -- by putting a cap on the total amount even if exports are for "livelihood" purposes.



The cap was set at whichever is lower between 7.5 million tons or $400 million. The government expects that it could cut the North's annual coal export revenue by more than 60 percent or about $700 million.



As part of efforts to better enforce the restriction, the resolution asks member states to submit data on their imports of the North's coal every month to the sanctions committee, which is required to post it on its website. (Yonhap)