Samsung to unveil voice recognizing smart freezer at CES

The South Korean tech giant will be introducing the latest home appliances, named Family Hub 2.0, to global customers at the Consumer Electronics Show 2017 in Las Vegas starting Thursday.
The Family Hub 2.0 features a lineup of 10 refrigerator models with improved application integration and diverse new apps. Smart built-in cooking appliances have been added to the latest edition.
|Family Hub 2.0 (Samsung Electronics)
Users can determine which food items need to be replenished through the internal View Inside cameras as images of those items are added to the shopping list feature and ordered through the Groceries by MasterCard app.
The latest edition boasts Samsung’s voice technology to the world, integrated across many of the apps. Users can issue voice commands to learn the weather and time, add products to shopping lists and order groceries online, manage to-do-lists as well as calendar schedules, in addition to controlling various other apps.
“After just one year of availability, the Family Hub has transformed the concept of the connected kitchen by enabling users to order and manage grocery shopping, connect with family and friends, and access entertainment right from the comfort of their kitchen,” said Seo Byung-Sam, president of Home Appliances at Samsung Electronics.
The Family Hub is a two-time CES Innovation Award honoree; first with Family Hub 1.0 in 2016 and again this year in the home appliances and software/UI categories.
“Taking flexibility and functionality to a whole new level, the Family Hub 2.0 is entirely about helping consumers better manage and enjoy their lives,” Seo said.
The 21.5-inch LED touchscreen on the 2.0 refrigerator models serves as an interactive digital bulletin board for better family communication. Family members can share photos, access updated calendars and post memos the refrigerator screen through the Family Hub app on their smartphones.
The 2.0 edition will be available across a full range of 3-door, 4-door French door models and the 4-Door Flex lineup.
To provide further choices for food delivery and cooking, location-based safety and home security services, and entertainment offerings, Samsung is currently collaborating with partners including Grubhub, Nomiku, Glympse, Ring, Spotify, and iHeartRadio, the company said.
Samsung will also introduce its new smart built-in cooking line at CES 2017. The new product line includes various models of built-in double and single wall ovens, built-in gas cooktops, built-in induction cooktops, built-in electric cooktops, and built-in range hoods, all of which seamlessly merge into any new kitchen design or remodel.
All of the built-in appliances are equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, so users can remotely control their ovens and monitor their cooktop and range hood from their smartphones.
