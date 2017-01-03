Saenuri's interim chief condemns Park loyalists

The new interim head of the ruling Saenuri Party continued to upbraid party members loyal to President Park Geun-hye, a move expected to spark another round of factional feuding after an exodus of lawmakers last month.
In Myung-jin, head of the emergency leadership panel, earlier threatened a sweeping purge of key Park loyalists, calling on them to leave the party and take responsibility for the political scandal which led to the president's impeachment in December.
In Myung-jin, head of the emergency leadership panel (Yonhap)
In response to In's demands, former Saenuri head Rep. Lee Jung-hyun announced on Monday he will leave the party, but the push has run into opposition from many within the conservative party.
The new head also criticized eight-term lawmaker Rep. Suh Chung-won, who sent a letter that requested him to refrain from making aggressive statements.
"Suh shouldn't be so rude and show respect," In said.
As Suh stands as a key figure among the loyalists, political pundits said the remark indicates In's intent to seek an all-out battle.
Saenuri faces its biggest crisis as Park was impeached by parliament on Dec. 9 over suspicions of corruption and influence peddling.
A group of 29 lawmakers bolted from the party last month, forcing Saenuri to cede its position of largest player in parliament to the main opposition Democratic Party. (Yonhap)