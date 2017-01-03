RASKB hosts talk on Korean War, visit to ‘comfort women’ residence

The Royal Asiatic Society will host a talk Tuesday on the Korean War, its outcome and legacy.



Titled “The Korean War: Who Won? Who Lost? Who Cares?” the talk will be given by Andrew Salmon, a local journalist and author of two award-winning books on the conflict.



In the first half of his presentation, Salmon will sketch out the progress of the war itself and the extensive suffering involved, and explain why it is known as “The Forgotten War.”



In the second half, he will discuss the question of who won and lost the war, what metrics define victory and defeat, and what lessons and risks the Korean War and its aftermath hold for the world today.



The talk runs from 7:30 p.m. at Somerset Palace near Anguk Station in Seoul.



The RAS will also visit the House of Sharing, a home for women who were forced to become sex slaves during World War II, on Jan. 21.



Several women live in the house, which has been in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, since 1995. There may be a chance to meet them, but their health means this is not always possible.



The House of Sharing has two dormitories, an office building, a temple and education office, and stupas of women from the House of Sharing who died waiting for an apology from the Japanese. There is also a historical museum archiving the dark history of Japan’s World War II sex slavery, with guided tours provided by volunteers.



To join the visit, register by Jan. 18 at raskb.com, where more information about both events is available.



(paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)