Yeoksam Global Village Center offers free tax advice

Yeoksam Global Village Center will offer free advice sessions on Jan. 17 for expats with tax issues.



It is a key month for tax affairs as individual income tax returns are drawn up at the beginning of the year.



Appointments, which take place on the fifth floor of the Yeoksam 1 Culture Center, are available from 10 a.m. to noon. To book one, contact yeoksam@gangnam.go.kr with your name, nationality, mobile phone number, preferred time and a brief description of your problem.



The center can be reached by walking straight from Gangnam Station Exit 1 and turning right at the traffic lights. It is next to the BMS building, about 500 meters along the street.



(paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)