S. Korea extends travel ban on 6 countries in Middle East, Africa

South Korea has extended its travel ban on six countries in the Middle East and Africa as part of its effort to protect its people, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.



South Koreans will be banned from traveling to Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia, Afghanistan and some regions in the Philippines until July 31. It is a 6-month extension of the previous ban that was scheduled to end Jan. 31.



The move was aimed at protecting South Korean people's lives and property from those countries and regions suffering political instability, frequent terror threats and poor security infrastructure, the ministry said.