SK Telecom pledges to lead Industry 4.0

SK Telecom CEO Park Jung-ho (SKT)

SK Telecom CEO Park Jung-ho, chief of South Korea’s largest mobile carrier, pledged to make SKT the country’s representative information and communication technology firm to lead the fourth industrial revolution.“The fourth industrial revolution will eliminate borders and divisions between business sectors, ushering in global competition” Park said.“We must break out of the current paradigm and devise a new business model so that we can achieve growth on a global scale,” he said, vowing to expand partnerships with global information communication technology companies as well as local startups.The SKT CEO asked the company to offer customer-centered services and products in the mobile network operating business, while driving its resources toward nurturing its Internet of Things technologies ranging from connected cars and smart energy management to smart homes.The network operator must also pursue bold investments to secure global media content and new media solutions for the home to boost its media platform business, among other strategic agendas, said Park.By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)