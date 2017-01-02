Posco stresses further leap for next 50 years

Posco Chairman Kwon Oh-joon on Monday vowed to bring the company to greater heights over the next 50 years, at a New Year’s meeting at the company’s headquarters in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province.Kwon ordered that the company expand its earning power by upgrading its steelmaking business, and continue with its business restructuring to maximize work efficiency.“This year should be the year to secure the top steel earning power in the world and wrap up the scheduled restructuring while establishing a foothold for future growth. Let us complete the goal of ‘Posco the Great’ and prepare for the leap into the next 50 years,” Kwon said.The chairman also highlighted the necessity of cultivating the drive for future growth by establishing a smart system.By Lee Hyun-jeong (rene@heraldcorp.com)