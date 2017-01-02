‘Infinite Challenge’ tops music charts

Korean TV show “Infinite Challenge” is at the top of several local music charts as of Monday, with songs from its recent project episode on hip-hop and history.



The song “Your Night,” by cast member Hwang Kwang-hee, musician Gaeko and featuring singer Oh Hyuk, topped the charts of Korean music streaming and downloading websites, including MelOn, M.net and Genie, Sunday following their release during Saturday’s episode of “Infinite Challenge.”





(MBC)

Other songs from the show, such as “Shoot” by comedian Haha and singer Song Min-ho, also made the list, edging out powerhouses like Big Bang and their recent release “FXXK IT.”“Your Night” is a tribute to Korean independence fighter and poet Yun Dong-ju. It refers to Yun’s poem that depicts a man counting the stars and reflecting on memories, love and his mother. The poet is famous for expressing his strong will to resist the Japanese colonialism through his work.The chart-topping songs are from the show’s project named “Great Inheritance,” which had the six members of “Infinite Challenge” team up with prominent Korean musicians to perform songs dedicated to historical figures.While writing the song, Hwang and Gaeko discussed the recent cinematic depiction of Yun in the movie “Dongju,” which showed the life of the poet, who died in a Japanese prison at 28 years old.“Shoot” is a piece dedicated to the legendary Adm. Yi Sun-shin, who fought off Japanese invasions in the 16th century and is one of Korea’s most revered and admired heroes. The song also satirized the recently unveiled government “blacklist” of cultural figures it deemed hostile.All profits from the “Great Inheritance” songs will be donated to various causes, according to reports.“Infinite Challenge” has repeatedly made a splash on the charts with its music projects. In 2015, it revived 1990s nostalgia, remaking smash hits from the era.By Yoon Min-sik



