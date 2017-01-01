[Graphic News] India remians the fastest growing economy in Asia

India is leading as Asia’s fastest-growing large economy and it will continue to be on that track in early 2017 growing at 7.6 percent, according to the Asian Development Bank Outlook 2016 report.Myanmar continued its growth in 2016 despite witnessing a cyclone and intense rains that caused widespread flooding and landslides displacing over 1.6 million people, devastating one-fifth of all cultivated land, in 2015.The ADB’s flagship annual economic publication, Asian Development Outlook 2016, said that foreign direct investment in India has remained strong.For Cambodia’s economy, the ADB says the country’s GDP is expected to expand by 7.0 percent in 2016 before edging up slightly in 2017.The ADB upgraded growth forecasts for China. GDP growth forecasts for China were revised up to 6.6 percent in 2016 and 6.4 percent in 2017. (DataLeads/ANN)