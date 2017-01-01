FITT to offer specialized healthcare platform in 2017

The fitness solution startup FITT, headed by CEO Andrew Hong, will be broadening its horizons in 2017 with the launch of a specialized healthcare platform. On Dec. 28, FITT announced that it will be launching its completely renovated website on Jan. 1 as well as converting its operations to a fitness and healthcare platform.“Our new platform offers diverse types of content, combining theory and practice as taught by sports science and healthcare professionals. And we will continue to develop content that meets the needs of our customers,” Hong said.The previous website was focused on fitness services such as exercise tests like running, movement, muscle mass as well as physical training itineraries, and membership management services. Through the recent renovation, however, the website has been transformed into a healthcare platform offering a wide range of content, including educational videos, health columns, a psychological test, and a search function that helps users find FITT gyms. A FITT spokesperson said, “We have created the first specialized healthcare platform in Korea.”The educational video, by EDU, are lectures by professors and experts working in the field on topics related to rehabilitative treatment that have been recorded and uploaded onto the website. The website’s health column will feature articles by a range of fitness and healthcare experts.Also provided on the website is a psychological test, which is recommended by the American College of Sports Medicine as a way of assessing one’s condition before starting an exercise program. The test is composed of two parts: a self-motivation assessment scale and a physical activity level test. In addition, the FITT gym search function helps users find the FITT member gyms closest to them. It is also an O2O (online-to-offline) service that offers users an exercise test to find the optimum exercise program for them.FITT began receiving assistance from the Gyeonggi Center for Creative Economy & Innovation after being chosen to join the center’s incubation program. Its headquarters are located inside the office space offered to startup companies within the center.(jshwang@heraldcorp.com)