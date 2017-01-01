N. Korea kicks off 2017 with large-scale fireworks display

North Korea kicked off the new year with a large-scale fireworks display over the capital city, the country's state-run media said Sunday.



According to Chosun Central TV, the fireworks lit up the sky along the Daedong River that flows through Pyongyang. The 20-minute-long display was broadcast live to the country with the media outlet reporting that a countless number of people saw the display that began at midnight.



The television announcer said that 2016 was a memorable year for the DPRK since it successfully tested its first hydrogen bomb and fired off its Kwangmyongsong-4 long-range rocket early in the year.



The DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.



The TV station, however, did not mention North Korean leader Kim Jong-un or other senior members of the ruling party, government or military taking part in the fireworks display.



North Korean watchers said the reclusive regime has been celebrating the start of the new year with fireworks since 2013.



They said the display is to generally uplift the morale of society as a whole and give its people confidence. (Yonhap)



