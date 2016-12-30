Mercedes-Benz seeks to spearhead auto industry

|Mercedes-Benz seeks to position the brand as an industry leader through its concept vehicle Concept EQ. (Mercedes-Benz)
German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz plans to introduce its future strategy and latest concept car at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas early next year, with an aim of emphasizing its continued role as an industry leader, the firm said Friday.
The automaker will provide a detailed look into the four pillars known as “CASE” -- Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electric -- the brand’s vehicles of the future will stand on.
In a bid to strengthen its position as an industry leader, Mercedes-Benz will also highlight its emission-free concept vehicle, dubbed Concept EQ at the global event slated for January of 2017.
The Concept EQ has the appearance of a sporty SUV coupe, and gives a glimpse of the next generation of vehicles with battery-electric drives, the German auto brand explained.
Mercedes Me, the brand’s artificial intelligence-based service provider, is expected to play a key role at the event along with innovative solutions that connect AI, smart homes with vehicles.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)