Park’s key initiatives to face scrutiny at 2017 Assembly

Floor leaders of the four main political parties pose with National Assembly Speak Chung Se-kyun at the parliament in Yeouido, Seoul, on Friday. From left: Reps. Joo Seung-yong of the People‘s Party, Woo Sang-ho of the Democratic Party of Korea, Speaker Chung, Chung Woo-taik of the Saenuri Party and Joo Ho-young of the New Conservative Party for Reform. (Yonhap)