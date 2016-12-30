CFR survey puts N. Korea crisis atop list of international concerns for New Year

A potential crisis involving North Korea ranked atop the list of international concerns for the United States in the New Year, according to a Council on Foreign Relations survey.

The annual Preventive Priorities Survey put "a severe crisis in North Korea" in the Tier 1 category of concerns, along with a potential military confrontation between Russia and NATO; a highly disruptive cyberattack on US critical infrastructure; and a mass casualty terrorist attack on the US homeland.

The CFR said in the report that a severe crisis in the North could be "caused by nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile weapons testing, a military provocation, or internal political instability.

The think tank said that it sent the survey to nearly 7,000 US government officials, foreign policy experts, and academics, of whom more than 500 responded. Each was asked to estimate the likelihood and impact on US interests of each of the contingencies, it said.

It was believed to be the first time that a North Korea crisis has topped the annual list of international concerns for New Year, though the issue has been classified as a Tier 1 international concern in previous surveys.

"Donald J. Trump assumes office at a particularly turbulent time. It may not be long before his administration is tested by a serious foreign crisis," CFR said in the report. "The new administration must decide how active it wants to be in managing the risks a more turbulent world poses to US interests."

Most American experts agree that North Korea will be one of the biggest problems facing the Trump administration as the communist nation stepped up its development of a nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the continental US.

Outgoing President Barack Obama also reportedly warned Trump of the dangers the North poses to the US when the two met at the White House last month.

During the election campaign, Trump said he would pressure China to exercise its influence over North Korea as the main food and energy provider to rein in the regime in Pyongyang, saying the North is basically China's problem to fix.

But he also expressed a willingness to hold direct talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un over "hamburgers," a remark seen as aimed at underscoring the point he's a great negotiator. However, the remark invited huge criticism that such a meeting would only bolster the North's dictator.(Yonhap)