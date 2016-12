Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn said Thursday the launch of the new administration in the United States will bring major geopolitical changes."The fluctuating local politics, coupled with the launch of a new administration in the US. on Jan. 20, pose changes and challenges on South Korea's diplomatic and security policies,"Hwang said during a meeting held with former ministers.During his meeting with former foreign, unification, and defense ministers, participants shared various ideas on South Korea's diplomatic and securities-related policies.The prime minister's office said the meeting aims at finding ways to bolster diplomatic and security capabilities.(Yonhap)