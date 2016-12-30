UN head calls for 'political integration' in S. Korea

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is greeting his audience on Dec. 12. (AP-Yonhap)

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, whose term ends this month, said Friday that South Korea must seek political integration amid the discord over the influence-peddling scandal.The remark, quoted as saying by Rep. Chung Jin-suk of the ruling Saenuri Party, came after the two met in New York. Chung said Ban pointed out that South Korea needs to find political integration, and seek economic and social compromises."The country is facing a crisis. In such a crisis, vulnerable groups, such as the youth, women and the elderly, face the biggest challenges," the former South Korean foreign minister told Chung.Ban said the political realm should come up with solutions for such a crisis. The UN head, however, refrained from commenting on his future path amid the outlook that he may run for the presidency.Ban, a conservative figure, has been leading opinion polls among potential presidential candidates here, locking horns with Moon Jae-in, former head of the main opposition Democratic Party. (Yonhap)