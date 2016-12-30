Iconic comedian Yoo Jae-suk wins top award, again

Comedian Yoo Jae-suk speaks at the 2016 MBC Entertainment Awards held at the MBC Media Center in Sangam-dong, Seoul, Thursday evening. (Yonhap)

Comedian and TV host Yoo Jae-suk nabbed his 13th big accolade at the MBC Entertainment Awards on Thursday evening, further cementing his position as an icon of Korean onscreen entertainment.“The more prizes I receive, the more apologetic I feel,” Yoo, a 25-year comedy veteran, said in his acceptance speech upon receiving the Grand Prize at the awards ceremony held at the MBC Media Center in Sangam-dong, Seoul. “Thank you so much.”Yoo, known primarily for hosting popular MBC variety program “Infinite Challenge” since 2005, expressed a particular fondness for the show.“It’s been like this every year, but ‘Infinite Challenge’ has always received the love and support of viewers despite the many ups and downs,” he said. The show saw three of its fixed cast -- No Hong-chul, Gill and Jeong Hyeong-don -- leave in recent years.“People often ask, ‘Isn’t the show too old now?’” said Yoo. “It’s heading into its 12th year now. Next year, we will keep trying as hard as we can as long as our viewers want.”“Infinite Challenge” also nabbed the program of the year award.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)